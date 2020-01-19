Storm Team 11: Blustery cold conditions today

Storm Team 11



Sunday, January 19, 2020



Good morning!



Temperatures this afternoon will be in the 30s, but it will be feeling much colder than that. Winds around 10-20 mph from the northwest will make it feel more like the 20s.



There is a Wind Advisory in effect for western North Carolina where winds will be sustained around 15-30 mph and gusting up to 50 mph is possible.



If you are staying warm inside and watching the Titans game this afternoon, sunshine is in the forecast for Kansas City but it will be cold with temperatures in the 20s for the game.



Overnight winds will gradually calm as lows drop near 18 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast.



We will remain partly cloudy for Monday and cold once again. High temperatures will top out near the freezing mark of 32 degrees. The good news is the winds will have calmed significantly to around 5-10 mph. Overnight low temperatures drop into the mid teens.



Tuesday we will see more sunshine, but another cold winter day is in store. Highs will be near 35 degrees and lows near 14 degrees.



We gradually warm through the end of the week, eventually to the mid 50s by Friday. We also stay dry until late Friday when showers begin to move in through Saturday.



Have a great day!