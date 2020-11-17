Storm Team 11: Blustery and chilly today as colder week continues

Blustery Day Ahead

A cold front will deliver a fresh dose of chilly air today, with gusty winds this afternoon along with highs only in the 40’s to near 50 in the Tri-Cities, low 40’s in the mountains.

Bright Days Continue

Beautiful and bright days continue through mid-week along with a nice warming trendbeginning Thursday. Temperatures will be back in the 60’s by the end of the week.

Weekend Warm-Up

Milder air returns thanks to a southerly wind and sunshine which will set us up for a great mid-November weekend filled with sunshine and upper 60’s.

