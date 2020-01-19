Storm Team 11: Bitterly cold wind chills through Monday morning

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

January 19, 2020

Good evening! Old man winter is here. Mostly cloudy skies tonight with very cold air along with gusty winds at times. Wind chills in the single digits to 13 degrees around most of the area, but it could feel like 0 to -10 degrees in North Carolina where a Wind Chill Advisory is in effect. A few flurries are possible near the Virginia/Kentucky line. Don’t be fooled when you see the thermometer read teens to near 20 degrees in the morning. Again, it will feel colder with the wind!

Clouds giving way to some sun Monday. This will be our coldest day. At least winds should start to relax, especially late in the day. A high near 32 degrees.

Partly cloudy and bitterly cold Monday night with a low around 19 degrees.



More sun expected Tuesday as we stay quite cold! A high still only up to 35 degrees. For some, Tuesday night may be our coldest night with clear skies and calm winds. Lows near 15 degrees possible in the Tri-Cities.



It’s really not until Wednesday afternoon when you’ll notice a warm up. Under a mostly sunny sky, the high should climb into the mid to upper 40s.

More clouds could return Thursday. Highs around 50 to 55 degrees both Thursday and Friday.



Stay tuned as we fine to the upcoming weekend forecast, including the potential for some rain and snow showers!