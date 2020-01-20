Storm Team 11: Bitterly cold start to the week

Storm Team 11



Monday, January 20, 2020



Good morning!



Today is going to be a bitterly cold day. High temperatures will top out in the low 30s, and may not even break the 20s for some. The good news is winds are calming to around 5-10 mph from the northwest. Expect more sunshine this afternoon.

There is a Wind Chill Advisory in effect for western North Carolina. Wind chill values, or what it “feels like” outside, may be from 0F to -10F in these locations. This is in effect until 10 A.M. this morning.



Overnight, temperatures will fall once again into the mid teens, making for a cold start to Tuesday.



Regardless of all the sunshine on Tuesday, yet another frigid day is in the forecast. Highs on Tuesday will near the mid 30s. Overnight temperatures drop into the mid teens again.



Wednesday is when we really begin our gradual warm-up. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 40s. Mostly sunny skies are in store. Low temperatures will be in the mid 20s.



Thursday is when clouds begin to move back in with highs near 52 degrees. Friday we will reach the mid 50s before rain begins to move in late. There is a 30% chance of showers late Friday and a 50% chance of rain Saturday. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 50s.



As colder air returns by the end of the weekend, there is a 30% chance of snow flurries on Sunday.



Have a great week!