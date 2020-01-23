Storm Team 11: Big Warm-Up This Morning

STORM TEAM 11

Today

Significantly warmer on a Thursday morning with most locations 15 to 20 degrees warmer. Despite the warmer start, afternoon temperatures will be about the same as yesterday thanks to cloudy conditions.

Soggy Set-Up

A rainmaker arrives Friday with rain likely during the morning as well as during the afternoon. High winds are expected in the mountains, with HIGH WIND WARNINGS in effect for the TN side of the Blue Ridge Mountains.

Winter Weather This Weekend

Colder air moves in Saturday allowing for a change from rain to snow during the day. Amounts look minimal with mostly a light mountain accumulation.

