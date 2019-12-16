Storm Team 11: Big warm up Monday with a flood threat near the Cumberland Plateau, Most rain holds off until Monday night elsewhere

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Passing clouds this evening with more clouds late. Scattered showers possible late near the Virginia/Kentucky line. A low of 40 degrees.

Sun mixed with clouds Monday with warmer weather on tap! There will be some sunshine especially in east Tennessee and rain will stay near the Cumberland Plateau during a majority of the daytime hours. A Flood Watch will go into effect starting during the morning for all of eastern Kentucky and Dickenson and Buchanan counties in southwest Virginia where as much as 3 inches of rain could fall. Localized flooding is possible. The high near 65 degrees in east Tennessee with mid 50s in the mountains. There is a 60% chance of rain but mainly toward evening for the Tri-Cities.

Cloudy and wet area-wide by Monday night with even the possibility of a few thunderstorms. Severe weather isn’t expected here as the best chances of that will stay well to our southwest. Regardless, we will all see some heavy downpours. Temperatures will stay in the 50s to near 60.

Rain continues during the morning Tuesday. Otherwise, it’ll be cloudy and breezy with temperatures dropping throughout the day. Our high of 57 degrees will come before sunrise and we’ll fall into the 40s by late morning or midday.



Once again we’ll have a definite winter feel Tuesday night/Wednesday morning with lows in the mid to upper 20s. Highs Wednesday won’t get out of the 30s and lows early Thursday will dip to near 20 degrees.

Have a fantastic week!