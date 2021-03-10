Storm Team 11: Big spring time warmth for a couple more days before rain chances return

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Wednesday, March 10, 2021



Warmer and Still Dry

It will be nice and getting even warmer on this Wednesday with plenty of sunshine mixed with high clouds. Highs climb to 70 or 72 degrees in the Tri-Cities, low to mid 60s in the highest elevations.



Mostly cloudy tonight with a low of 42 degrees.

Now that we’ve gone almost 10 days without rain in our region, the soil is getting dry very quickly and the enhanced wildfire risk continues. It will likely peak Thursday as the breeze kicks up. It’s both a blessing and a curse because the breeze is ahead of our next weather maker so rain chances are coming soon, however, it also raises the concern of a quick brush fire because of the continued stretch of relatively low humidity coupled with the breeze.



Otherwise, expect times of sun and clouds Thursday. On the breeze side. The high at 74 degrees, upper 50s and lower 60s in the mountains.



Thanks to our next weather maker and a bump up in humidity, scattered showers finally return.



Scattered Light Showers Friday and Saturday

Mostly cloudy Friday with an increasing chance for scattered showers as the day goes on. The best potential in the northern Tri-Cities up through Virginia and Kentucky. A bit breezy. High 68.

Clouds and occasional light rain Saturday. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

At this point, rainfall totals appear to be light. Most of us shouldn’t get more than a quarter inch of rainfall both Friday and Saturday.



Early Next Week Outlook

Mainly cloudy and drier Sunday. Limited sunshine is possible with an isolated shower possible. Highs in the mid 60s.



Rain chances rise again later Sunday night and Monday and even Tuesday.