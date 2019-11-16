Storm Team 11: Beautiful weekend ahead, changes move in next week

Storm Team 11

Saturday, November 16, 2019

Good morning!



This weekend’s forecast is looking beautiful. High temperatures today will top out near 54 degrees with sunny skies.



Clear skies continue tonight with overnight low temperatures near 30 degrees.



More sunshine for Sunday! High temperatures will be near 56 degrees. Overnight lows will be in the low 30s.



The weather stay quiet for your next work week, with some clouds moving in Monday and Tuesday. We will gradually warm to near 60 degrees by mid week. Rain chances return Thursday and Friday.



Enjoy your weekend!