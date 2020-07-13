Storm Team 11: Beautiful summer day with seasonable temperatures

STORM TEAM 11

Beautiful Summer Day

After some patchy morning fog, get ready for a beautiful summer day, with plenty of sunshine and seasonable temperatures. Only a few brief showers are possible in the Blue Ridge Mountains in Western N.C.

Extra Summer Heat Ahead

Plenty of summer heat and sunshine means a hot week ahead, with a minimal rain threat through much of the weekday.

Weekend Outlook

Rain threat increases for the weekend with scattered showers and storms favoring Saturday, isolated storms Sunday, with upper 80’s.

