Storm Team 11: Beautiful summer day with seasonable temperatures

STORM TEAM 11
Beautiful Summer Day
After some patchy morning fog, get ready for a beautiful summer day, with plenty of sunshine and seasonable temperatures. Only a few brief showers are possible in the Blue Ridge Mountains in Western N.C.
Extra Summer Heat Ahead
Plenty of summer heat and sunshine means a hot week ahead, with a minimal rain threat through much of the weekday.
Weekend Outlook
Rain threat increases for the weekend with scattered showers and storms favoring Saturday, isolated storms Sunday, with upper 80’s.
