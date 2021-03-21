Storm Team 11: Beautiful start to the workweek with a slow rise in rain chances

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Sunday, March 21, 2021



A starlit sky tonight. One more cold night with areas of frost expected. The low near 32 degrees.

Mostly sunny Monday with a few high clouds as the day progresses. A nice and comfortable afternoon with highs in the upper 50s in North Carolina, low to mid 60s in the mountains and in the upper 60s, nearing 70 degrees in the Tri-Cities.

Increasing clouds Monday night. Not as cold with a low of 40 degrees.

More clouds than sun Tuesday. Mild and a bit breezy. A stray shower is possible late. The best chance of showers is in North Carolina with highs there in the low 50s. We’ll be in the mid to upper 60s across the rest of our region.

A mix of sun and clouds Wednesday with spotty showers possible. Highs in the low 70s.

Even warmer perhaps Thursday just before our next weather maker moves through. Mainly cloudy with an increasing rain threat. We’ll top out in the low to possibly mid 70s in the Tri-Cities. The best chance of rain, locally heavy at times, is Thursday night and early Friday. There may be some thunderstorms, and as winds pick up, don’t be surprised to see the potential for strong or severe storms. Stay tuned as we’re still several days out.



The rain and storms end Friday morning as skies turn mostly sunny later in the day allowing us to warm back into the low 70s with a gusty west wind.