Storm Team 11: Beautiful start to the holiday week with a nice warm up

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Skies turn clear area-wide tonight with cold temperatures. Watch out for slick spots in the higher elevations that picked up snow early Sunday. Lows near 30 degrees.

Mostly sunny and beautiful Monday with daytime highs near 58.



Clear with a few clouds Monday night. Still cold. The low around 32.



Partly cloudy first thing Tuesday morning but with increasing clouds it will turn cloudy in the afternoon. Despite the clouds, it will be warmer than average. A high of 62.



Rain is likely to swing through during the first half of Wednesday with cloudy and windy conditions otherwise. We may briefly reach 60 degrees again.



It looks cooler and quiet Thanksgiving Day locally with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Travel will be tricky from the eastern Rockies to the Midwest starting Tuesday and Wednesday so just keep that in mind.



Have a wonderful week and be safe!