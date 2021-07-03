Storm Team 11: Beautiful holiday weekend on tap, cool nights and pleasant afternoons

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Saturday, July 3, 2021



Summary

A spectacular holiday weekend is in the cards with plenty of sunshine and low humidity thanks to a northerly wind flow. That will give us a brief bout of cooler than average conditions for July standards as well.



Splendid Saturday

Abundant sunshine and pleasant on this Saturday. A high of 79 degrees in the Tri-Cities with low to mid 70s in southwest Virginia and upper 60s to near 70 degrees in the higher elevations.



A clear sky tonight. Cooling quick into the 60s once the sun sets for any firework festivities Saturday night. Very cool early Sunday morning with a low in the low to mid 50s.



Sun Returns Sunday – Warmer Afternoon

Mostly sunny for your 4th of July celebrations! Warmer with highs mostly in the upper 70s and lower 80s in most spots with 85 degrees expected in the Tri-Cities. Most of the day won’t be too humid. Temperatures will be a little warmer, in the 70s, for Sunday night firework displays. There is a slight chance of a shower in Kentucky and West Virginia.



Humidity Returns by Early Next Week

Get ready for the heat and humidity to come back with a vengeance for the next work week! Eventually the thunderstorm threat will return as well. Partly cloudy and hot Monday with a high of 90 to 92 degrees. We could see a few isolated showers or thunderstorms Tuesday with partly cloudy skies. A high of 92 degrees.



Mid to Late Week Outlook

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be around Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.



Hurricane Elsa is moving through Caribbean. It will come close to the Florida Peninsula early next week most likely as a tropical storm. The remnants will likely come up toward Georgia and the Carolinas, closer to the coast. While it doesn’t appear we’ll get rain directly from that, another system moving through the eastern half of the country will give us a little squeeze play when it comes to the moisture.