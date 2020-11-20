LIVE NOW /
Storm Team 11: Beautiful Friday finish with sunshine and mild temperatures

Weather

Nice Friday Finish

What a perfect finish to the work week with more sunshine and even milder mid 60’s in the Tri-Cities, upper 50’s in the higher elevations.

Mild Weekend Ahead

Mild weather continues into the weekend with more mid 60’s Saturday. Clouds roll into the region Sunday ahead of a fast moving cold front which will bring a chance for showers late Sunday evening into Sunday night.

Changes Next Week

We kick off a holiday week with cooler 50’s Monday and Tuesday, while a stronger storm system will impact our region starting Wednesday, with gusty winds followed by rain Wednesday night into Thanksgiving Day.

