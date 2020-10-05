Storm Team 11: From cloudy to clear, a perfect fall weather day

Clearing Today
After morning clouds linger, get ready to enjoy a bright and beautiful afternoon with highs in the upper 60’s in Tri-Cities, upper 50’s in the mountains.
Bright and Beautiful This Week
Weather conditions will be ideal with sunny and warm days followed by clear and cool nights. A warming trend into mid-week means temperatures will be approaching the upper 70’s.
Soggy Weekend
A tropical system will bring moisture into our region Saturday, which means soggy weather is expected area wide. The good news, conditions begin to dry out Sunday
Fall Color Change Update
High elevations over 4,000 to 5,000 feet will begin to peak this week. Lower elevations can expect a little color, but peak color is a few weeks away. For the latest on the fall forecast, check out this story
