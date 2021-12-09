Storm Team 11: Beautiful December day

Seasonal Thursday

From frosty to fabulous, get ready to enjoy a beautiful December day with a nice warming trend with mid 40’s midday, mid 50’s this afternoon in the Tri-Cities, mid to upper 40’s in the mountains.

Weather Rollercoaster Continues

Scattered showers will be around Friday morning followed by a milder Friday afternoon in the low 60’s.

Unsettled Saturday

A strong storm moves into the region Saturday with windy, warm and wet conditions expected.

This system will be moving out of middle TN and Central KY where severe weather will be more likely earlier in the day. A squall line will continue to progress towards our region, likely losing some strength but still packing a punch with some gusty winds and heavy rain from around midday Saturday through mid-afternoon.

Colder Sunday

More December-like conditions return Sunday with colder mid 40’s and sunshine.

