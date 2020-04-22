STORM TEAM 11

Beautiful and Bright

After some areas of frost, a beautiful and bright day is ahead with sunshine and upper 60’s in Tri-Cities, upper 50’s in the mountains.

Changes Ahead

From sunny to soggy, rain is back Thursday morning, with additional showers likely throughout the day. A few storms are possible as well, but the primary storm threat stays south.

Weekend Outlook

Scattered showers will be around Saturday with temperatures near 70. Additional showers possible Sunday along with cooler highs near 60.

