Storm Team 11: Beautiful and bright today with spring-like warmth

Breezy and Warm 

Spring warmth is here for another day as sunshine and a warm southwest breeze leads to a warm day with highs approaching 70 in the Tri-Cities, low 60’s in the higher elevations.  

Cooler Change 

A cold front will usher in a slight chance for showers Thursday morning along with cooler conditions.  

Rising Rain Threat 

A surge of moisture returns Friday increasing our rain threat Friday afternoon.  A continual stream of moisture means more rain into the weekend.  

Heavy Rain Threat This Weekend 

Rain threat is likely to rise through the weekend, and with a slow moving or stagnant weather system, heavy rain will be possible Sunday into Monday.  

