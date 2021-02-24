Storm Team 11: Beautiful and bright today with spring-like warmth

Breezy and Warm

Spring warmth is here for another day as sunshine and a warm southwest breeze leads to a warm day with highs approaching 70 in the Tri-Cities, low 60’s in the higher elevations.

Cooler Change

A cold front will usher in a slight chance for showers Thursday morning along with cooler conditions.

Rising Rain Threat

A surge of moisture returns Friday increasing our rain threat Friday afternoon. A continual stream of moisture means more rain into the weekend.

Heavy Rain Threat This Weekend

Rain threat is likely to rise through the weekend, and with a slow moving or stagnant weather system, heavy rain will be possible Sunday into Monday.