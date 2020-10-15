Storm Team 11: Beautiful and bright today with a mild breeze this afternoon

Breezy and Mild Today

Get ready to enjoy another beauty today as Mother Nature continues to show off. Sunshine along with a warm breeze means another perfect day to enjoy the upper 70’s in the Tri-Cities, upper 60’s in the mountains.

Chilly Change Friday

A cold front arrives overnight which will deliver an extra dose of chilly air. Showers will be possible into Friday morning, while temperatures will be nearly 20 degrees cooler.

Cooler Weekend Ahead

Clear and cold Friday night into Saturday morning will set the stage for area wide frost with low to mid 30’s. The afternoons will be bright and beautiful with highs in the low 60’s Saturday, upper 60’s Sunday.

Fall Color Change Update

Expect peak color the next few days for elevations around 3,000 to 5000ft, while color continues to pop for lower elevations. Peak color in Tri-Cities is around one to two weeks away.