Storm Team 11: Beautiful and bright on Election Day

Beautiful Day

After a frosty start, sunshine and a wind shift to the southwest will promote a 10 degree warm-up from yesterday, with upper 50’s in the Tri-Cities, and low 50’s in the higher elevations.

Weekday Warm-Up Continues

High pressure will dominate our weather pattern through the rest of the week along with a plentiful amount of sunshine. Temperatures will continue to warm, with upper 60’s mid-week, nearing 70 by Friday.

Warm Weekend Ahead

We will get to experience an incredible weekend, with sunshine and low to mid 70’s.