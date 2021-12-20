Storm Team 11: Are we going to see a white Christmas this year?

For us to see a white Christmas we need two things, cold arctic air and moisture.

Here is a look at the current jetstream pattern expected the next few days. I want to point out two things. First, notice the position of the northern branch of the jetstream over the northern tier of the country. All of the cold air is essentially bottled up in Canada. This type of weather pattern will generate the best chance for snow along the U.S./Canada border the next few days.

Second point, notice the dip in the southern branch of the jetstream across the southern plains and the deep south. This trough will generate a low pressure system in the gulf that will bring rain and storms to the sunshine state Tuesday, and the Carolinas Wednesday.

For us, the trough is not deep enough, and the moisture is too far south. So unfortuntately for us, there is zero chance of a white Christmas this year.

Probabilities for a white Christmas are historically low. In fact, on average, our chance is typically about 10%. Last year we were considered very lucky to have snow on the ground for Christmas Day.

Another likely contributor to a mild Christmas this year is the La Nina pattern that we are currently in. This typically favors a milder and drier winter period for the south. The latest NWS forecast through Christmas highlights the mild and drier than normal conditions.

So, we will have to wait again next year. Maybe 2022 will offer a better chance for a white Christmas