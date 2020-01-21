Storm Team 11: Arctic Chill Continues

STORM TEAM 11
Today
An arctic chill continues today with tempetures slow to rise. At least we can expect a sunnier finish to the day.
Midday temperatures and wind chill values
Tonight
A clear night means an extra cold night with lows in the mid to upper teens.
Weekday Warm-Up
Conditions begin to warm Wednesday with highs well into the 40’s.
Weekend Outlook
Rain threat returns Friday with rain likely. Additional rain and snow showers will be around this weekend
