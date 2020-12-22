Storm Team 11: Arctic blast coming Christmas Eve betters chances of seeing a White Christmas

Sunny Days Ahead

Breezy and bright today with temperatures in the mid to upper 40’s for the afternoon along with gusty westerly winds near 10 to 20 mph.

Windy and Warmer Wednesday

Gusty winds will be developing Wednesday with high winds in the mountains Wednesday afternoon and evening along with milder mid to upper 50’s.

Messy Christmas Eve

A strong arctic front will impact our region Thursday ushering in a strong arctic front with a drastic drop in temperatures Thursday afternoon.

Heavy rain will quickly change to heavy snow with accumulations looking more likely. Given the nature of the system, a drastic drop in temperatures along with heavy snow will lead to icy roads Thursday evening into Thursday night.

Accumulations are not written in stone, but look like around 3” to 6” for the Cumberland Plateau and the Blue Ridge Mountains, while Tri-Cities will range from around 1” to 3”.

Cold and Blustery Christmas Day

Cold and blustery conditions will continue on Christmas Day along with scattered snow showers with additional light accumulations possible, up to an inch or two in the mountains, and a dusting to half an inch in spots around the Tri-Cities. Temperatures will be very cold, with chill values in the single digits in the mountains to the mid teens in the Tri-Cities.