Storm Team 11: April-Like Chill Today

STORM TEAM 11

Wet and Cool Weather Pattern

The upper-level low centered over the Carolinas continues to promote a cloudy, cool and occasionally wet weather pattern for our region. Light showers will continue to drift in and over the mountains this morning, with some sprinkles and light showers possible in the Tri-Cities. This trend will continue for much of the day, with occasional light showers and cool conditions.

Rain Threat Continues

Additional scattered showers will be around Wednesday, with a storm threat returning Thursday and Friday as temperatures warm into the upper 70’s to near 80

Long-term Look

Summer heat makes a comeback this weekend, perfect timing as summer officially kicks off Saturday. Rain threat is low, while temperatures will be hot in the upper 80’s by Sunday.

Download WJHL Weather App

Email: jeisenzopf@wjhl.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JeremyEisenzopfWJHL

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/JeremyEisenzopf