Storm Team 11: Another winter storm impacts our region Wednesday

While enjoying a nice sunny and seasonable day, why not talk about how our weather conditions take a turn towards the worst on Wednesday? Another system will begin to impact our region early Wednesday morning.

Given the temperature profile, we will have a shallow layer of cold air near the surface, while precipitation will be primarily rain. This means any rain that reaches the ground could potentially freeze given the shallow layer of cold air.

Any freezing rain would be before sunrise, while temperatures will rise above freezing after sunrise. So, there could be some slick spots first thing in the morning, but precipitation will remain rain for the rest of the day.

If your travel takes you into the mountains of N.C., or anwhere north and east of Wytheville, winter conditions will become more widespread. Winter Storm Warnings and advisories are in effect for these areas, and travel is highly discouraged due to the icy conditons expected.

This winter storm system will have an even greater impact for parts of the mid-Atlantic and Northeast where feet of snow will be possible.

As always, you can count on us to keep you updated throughout the day. Any updates are always available here wjhl.com/weather .