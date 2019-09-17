Storm Team 11: Another warm day tomorrow with chance of scattered showers

Monday, September 16, 2019
Another hot day in the region will give way to a cool night. Overnight low temperatures will be in the upper 50s.
Tomorrow we warm right back up into the upper 80s. Partly cloudy conditions are expected with a slight chance of seeing a few scattered showers.
Tomorrow evening we dip to near 60 degrees with party cloudy skies. There is a 20% chance of a shower or storm.
Wednesday our next system moves in. This will bring the chance of a few scattered showers or storms, but mainly cool us off slightly. Highs will be in the lower 80s the rest of the week and lows in the 50s.
