Storm Team 11: Another warm day tomorrow with chance of scattered showers

Monday, September 16, 2019

Storm Team 11

Good evening!



Another hot day in the region will give way to a cool night. Overnight low temperatures will be in the upper 50s.



Tomorrow we warm right back up into the upper 80s. Partly cloudy conditions are expected with a slight chance of seeing a few scattered showers.



Tomorrow evening we dip to near 60 degrees with party cloudy skies. There is a 20% chance of a shower or storm.



Wednesday our next system moves in. This will bring the chance of a few scattered showers or storms, but mainly cool us off slightly. Highs will be in the lower 80s the rest of the week and lows in the 50s.



Have a great evening!