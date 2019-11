Storm Team 11

Saturday, November 2, 2019

Good morning!

Today will stay on the chilly side with high temperatures in the mid 50s. Plenty of sunshine is in the forecast today.

Overnight, a few passing clouds will move in as a small disturbance passes by. This will bring another shot at cooler temperatures. Overnight lows will be in the upper 20s and low 30s.

Mostly sunny skies are in store for Sunday with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s!

Have a great Saturday!