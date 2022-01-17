Storm Team 11: Expect another round of snow Monday morning with additional accumulations likely

More Snow Today

This Morning

The next round of snow is coming this morning with another 1” to 2” in Tri-Cities through midday, 2” to 4” in Southwest Virginia, and 3” to 5” in the mountains of East Tennessee.

Conditions will also remain quite blustery this morning with wind chills in the teens in the Tri-Cities, near 0 in the mountains.

Midday

Snow continues with area-wide accumulations likely. Road conditions will certainly be slick with the added snow

Afternoon

Snow tapers off with flurries in the Tri-Cities, while mountain accumulations remain possible.

Next Weather Maker

Another system moves in late Wednesday with mainly rain Wednesday afternoon and evening. A change to snow is expected with snow accumulation possible Thursday morning.

