Storm Team 11: Another hot September day

Storm Team 11

Sunday, September 29, 2019

Good morning!



Another hot day is in the forecast today with highs near 91 degrees. There is a very slight chance of seeing some rain today, mainly in the mountains.



Tonight expect a clear sky and lows in the mid 60s.



Once again, more heat is in store Monday with highs near 90 degrees. There is a 30% chance of scattered showers and storms. Overnight low temperatures Monday will dip into the mid 60s.



The potential of record breaking heat continues until Thursday, that is when the next system moves in. This will kick off scattered showers and storms and finally some fall-like weather by the end of the week!



Have a great day!