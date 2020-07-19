Storm Team 11: Another hot one with widely scattered storms

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Sunday, July 19, 2020

Good afternoon! Get set to sweat. It’ll be another scorcher out there under partly cloudy skies. The forecast high is 93 degrees which is just shy of the record for the date, 95 degrees, set in 1977. There will be some sporadic storms around this afternoon into the evening.

Partly cloudy tonight with a few storms possible. The low around 70 degrees.

The heat and humidity returns Monday along with the threat of widely scattered storms, especially later in the afternoon into the evening. We have about a 30 to 40% chance of rain. The best chance may reside north of the Tri-Cities in Kentucky and southwest Virginia.

From there, rain chances go up as we head toward mid week with a better opportunity for scattered showers and thunderstorms area-wide. That might be the saving grace from having highs in the 90s all week.

Enjoy the rest of the weekend!