Storm Team 11: Another hot day, slight chance of rain for mountains

Storm Team 11

Sunday, August 18, 2019

Good morning!

Another hot one for your Sunday afternoon! There is a slight chance of an isolated shower or storm mainly for the mountains today. Most of us will continue to get in on plenty of sunshine.

Tonight mostly clear conditions are in the forecast with lows in the mid 60s.

Tomorrow the heat continues to start your work week with highs near 90 degrees. There is a 20% chance of an isolated shower or storm tomorrow.

Beginning Tuesday scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected through mid week as our next system moves in.

Have a great Sunday!