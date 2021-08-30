Storm Team 11: Another hot and humid day with a few late day storms

Staying Hot Today

No surprises today with another hot and humid day with low 90’s in the Tri-Cities, low 80’s in the mountains. A few storms will develop mainly in the higher elevations.

Watching Flood Threat

The remnants of Ida will be coming through Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday. Tropical rainfall can be expected which means a potential for flash flooding. Given the track of the low-pressure system, the highest flood risk looks to be over the Cumberland Plateau from TN into KY. Northern Kentucky into southern Ohio could see the highest flood risk with 4 to 6 inches possible. Tri-Cities can expect around 1 to 2 inches, while the KY/VA line could see as much as 1 to 3 inches.

A Flash Flood Watch has been posted for all of Kentucky, SW VA, and Hawkins and Sullivan counties in NE TN for Tuesday into Wednesday.

Fall-Like Change

Cooler and drier weather conditions will follow the departure of Ida, with a nice fall feeling as overnight lows take a dip into the 50 for the first time this season. Daytime temperatures will be nice with upper 70’s Thursday and Friday, back into the low to mid 80’s for the weekend.

