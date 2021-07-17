Storm Team 11: Another good opportunity for showers and storms through Sunday

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Saturday, July 17, 2021



Summary

As our next weather maker slowly slides in from the northwest, that will keep give us a heightened threat of rain and thunderstorms tonight and most of Sunday. It will not rain all day and night, but don’t be surprised if you get a few different downpours. Drier air will start trickling in from the north by Sunday night and Monday as the system slips south. Rain chances will start to decrease Monday and Tuesday.

Chance of Showers and Storms Throughout the Night

Cloudy skies. Scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder continue through the overnight. A low of 68 degrees in the Tri-Cities with mid 60s in southwest Virginia and low 60s in the mountains.

Showers and Storms Return Sunday

Mostly cloudy and slightly cooler Sunday given all the clouds and passing showers and thunderstorms in the forecast. However, humidity will remain high. Rain is possible at any time of the day, but it won’t be a washout. Some drier air will try to move into our northern counties in southwest Virginia during the afternoon so rain is expected to be heavier and more persistent south of Wise and Lebanon through much of east Tennessee and North Carolina. Rainfall totals tonight through Sunday night will average about a half inch to 1 inch in this zone. Those who receive heavier thunderstorms should expect more. Localized flooding is possible. Highs in the low 70s in the mountains with mid to upper 70s in southwest Virginia and low 80s in east Tennessee.

Generally overcast Sunday night with a few breaks in the clouds possible. We have a 30% chance of rain mainly ending by 9 or 10 PM. Lows will range from the upper 50s and low 60s in the mountains and in southwest Virginia with mid 60s in the Tri-Cities.

Fewer Storms Monday

A mixture of sun and clouds is anticipated Monday with more sun north of the Tri-Cities thanks to a more abundant of supply of drier air there. Widely scattered thundershowers are anticipated mainly near the mountains with a few backing up to the I-81 corridor perhaps. A high of 84 degrees in the Tri-Cities with upper 70s to near 80 degrees in southwest Virginia and low 70s in the mountains.

Turning Hot

While it won’t be as humid by Tuesday across the area, and storms will be in short supply, a warm up is coming. Highs climb into the mid to upper 80s. Just a slight chance of rain mainly closer to North Carolina.

Wednesday and Thursday look relatively rain-free as we max out close to 90 degrees in the Tri-Cities.



Late Next Week

The chance of showers and thunderstorms may start to come back Friday and Saturday.