Storm Team 11: Another cold night with a nice Sunday despite more clouds

After a gorgeous and completely sunny Saturday afternoon, we stay clear most of tonight. A few high clouds toward daybreak. One more cold night. The low around 25 degrees.

Sunday starts off with bright sunshine followed by increasing clouds throughout the day. It will still be a mild and dry afternoon with a high of 54 degrees.

Cloudy skies Sunday night with scattered showers sliding into the area after midnight. The low around 39 degrees.

We’ll wake up to clouds and light rain rain Monday. Cold enough air will be trapped in the higher elevations allowing for a wintry mix or snow. Light accumulations are possible, especially starting around 4,000 feet. Highs there in the low to mid 40s while the Tri-Cities should climb up to 51 degrees. Steadier downpours are expected Monday night into early Tuesday. Rainfall totals should be less than half an inch in most places.

The rest of Tuesday looks pretty nice with breaks of sunshine and highs topping out in the low 60s.



More moisture returns Wednesday. It looks like rain for most of the day, but some spots could start seeing it changing over to a wintry mix or snow Wednesday night.

Off and on opportunities for snow showers appear likely for the rest of February and perhaps into the first part of March as well.