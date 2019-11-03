Storm Team 11: Another chilly and sunny day, changes move in mid week

Storm Team 11

Sunday, November 3, 2019

Good morning!



Expect another chilly and sunny day. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s today.



Overnight, clear conditions continue with low temperatures near 30 degrees.



A few clouds move in for Monday but another mostly sunny day is in the forecast. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s.



We will warm slowly through mid week into the mid 60s. The next system moves in Thursday to kick off rain chances and another shot of cold air.



Have a great day!