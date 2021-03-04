Storm Team 11: Another bright and beautiful day Thursday

Beautiful and Bright

A cold front will move through the region mainly unnoticed with more sunshine and dry conditions persisting for another day. A wind shift to the NW will be more noticeable this afternoon with breezy conditions. Temperatures will be near 60 in the Tri-Cities, near 50 in the higher elevations.

Staying Bright and Beautiful

Our dry and sunny weather pattern continues Friday although with a more noticeable cooler change as highs are expected to be near 50.

Weekend Outlook

This weekend will remain bright and beautiful with more of a winter chill with highs in the upper 40’s while low temperatures dip into the mid 20’s.