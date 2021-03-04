Storm Team 11: Another bright and beautiful day Thursday

Beautiful and Bright
A cold front will move through the region mainly unnoticed with more sunshine and dry conditions persisting for another day. A wind shift to the NW will be more noticeable this afternoon with breezy conditions. Temperatures will be near 60 in the Tri-Cities, near 50 in the higher elevations.
Staying Bright and Beautiful
Our dry and sunny weather pattern continues Friday although with a more noticeable cooler change as highs are expected to be near 50.
Weekend Outlook
This weekend will remain bright and beautiful with more of a winter chill with highs in the upper 40’s while low temperatures dip into the mid 20’s.