Storm Team 11: An overall dry and comfortable weekend

Good morning,



Expect a mix of sunshine and clouds today with a high near 77 degrees. Winds will be from the northwest around 5mph.



Tonight will be partly cloudy with a low near 59 degrees.



Tomorrow high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s. There is a slight chance at an isolated shower, otherwise partly cloudy.



Rain chances are on the increase for the beginning of the next work week as a cold front approaches. There is a 40% chance of rain on Monday with a high temperature near 80 degrees.

Tuesday there is a better chance of rain at a 60% chance. High temperatures will be cooler in the upper 60s.



Rain chances decrease for a remainder of the week with much cooler air. Highs will be in the 60s and lows in the 40s.

Have a great weekend!