Storm Team 11: Almost all avoid rain Friday, Heat and humidity builds over the weekend

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Thursday, August 5, 2021

Partly cloudy and mild conditions tonight. A few showers are possible. A low temperatures near 60 degrees.

Not Many Storms Friday

A mix of sun and clouds with an increase in clouds during the afternoon. There could be a few showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and early evening. We have a 20% chance of rain. Highs in the mid 80s.

Mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of rain Friday night. The low around 65 degrees.

Scattered Thunderstorms Return Saturday

Partly to mostly cloudy skies Saturday with a better chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms as we have a system moving right overhead.

Heating Up

Drier and hotter Sunday with a couple mountains thunderstorms possible. A high near 90 degrees.

Rain Chances Go Up Next Week

Just a slight chance of storms Monday before rain chances go up starting Tuesday and Wednesday thanks to a more unsettled weather pattern.