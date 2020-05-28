Storm Team 11: Afternoon Storm Threat Returns

STORM TEAM 11

Storm Threat Returns

With a sunny morning, expect a warmer afternoon with scattered showers and storms developing during those mid to late afternoon hours. There is a marginal risk for severe storms, which means a low potential for severe storms.

Another round of scattered showers and storms is expected Friday afternoon and evening as a cold front moves into the region.

This Weekend

A cold front Friday night will set us up for a really nice weekend. Clearing on Saturday means a partly cloudy and mild afternoon. Sunday will be extra sunny and mild.

