Storm Team 11: Afternoon storm threat returns area-wide Sunday

Storm Team 11 Forecast:
Saturday, July 4, 2020
Happy Independence Day!
Partly cloudy and dry for the overnight with a low of 66 degrees.
A mix of sun and clouds for Sunday. Another day of 90 degree heat is on tap! The chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms returns region-wide starting around midday in the mountains before spreading northwest the rest of the day.
Mostly cloudy Sunday night. A majority of the storms are expected to end by sunset with a low of 67 degrees.
Partly sunny Monday with storms in spots starting during the afternoon hours. The best chance appears to be north of the Tri-Cities in southwest Virginia and southeast Kentucky. A high of 89 degrees.
The pattern supports a decent chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms much of the rest of the week with highs in the mid to upper 80s.