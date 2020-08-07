Storm Team 11: Afternoon storm threat continues primarily in the mountains

STORM TEAM 11

Afternoon Storm Threat

A stalled frontal boundary over the mountains will be a focal point for scattered storms this afternoon and evening. This is where we can expect the best rain threat during the afternoon and evening hours. A few storms will be possible early this evening in the Tri-Cities, but the foothills and Blue Ridge will be the wettest part of the region.

Weekend Weather

High pressure will promote some great weekend weather with an extra dose of heat as highs approach 90 both Saturday and Sunday along with abundant sunshine.

