Storm Team 11: Afternoon and Evening Storm Threat

STORM TEAM 11

Another Round of Rain and Storms

Fairly quiet this morning with some patchy fog. Another round of rain and storms is expected mid to late this afternoon with heavy downpours and a few strong storms possible. Temperatures will be milder with mid 70’s Tri-Cities, 60’s for the mountains.

Heating Up This Weekend

A change in our weather pattern means more significant change for the weekend. High pressure will start to influence our region, which means more heat and less rain. Scattered showers and storms will be possible Saturday, while Sunday, the rain threat will decrease.

Memorial Day

Hot and humid with some isolated afternoon and evening storms with mid to uppper 80’s.

