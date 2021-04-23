Storm Team 11: After another cold morning, conditions will be milder this afternoon

Milder Day

We get to enjoy more morning sunshine and a quick warm-up out of the upper 20s and 30s and into the 50s by midday. Clouds roll in midday to mid-afternoon limiting some heating today, but temperatures will be milder in the low 60’s for the Tri-Cities, low 50s in the mountains.

Soggy Saturday

Unfortunately, we will have to plan our weekend around a rainmaker which looks to put a damper on your Saturday plans. Rain is expected staring in the morning, continuing into the afternoon with some breaks possible, but overall, looks quite wet through much of the day.

Sunnier Sunday

Conditions dry out and clear during the day Sunday with milder mid to upper 60s.

Summer Warmth Next Week

Quite the weather change next week especially after just breaking an all-time record low Thursday morning. Summer heat can be expected next week, brought on by a significant shift in the weather pattern. A strong high pressure to the south will pump in some extra warm air as temperatures soar into the mid-80s by mid-week.

DOWNLOAD WJHL WEATHER APP

Google Play

Apple Store