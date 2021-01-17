Storm Team 11: Accumulating snow showers through midday Monday

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Sunday, January 17, 2021



Mostly cloudy and a bit breezy at times tonight with some gusts to 20 mph possible late. Another storm system, similar to Saturday, works in overnight through Monday morning driving up our snow chances once again.



Scattered flurries and snow showers for the rest of tonight. Our best chance of snow showers is expected to arrive between 2 and 8 AM Monday.

Snow totals will vary because of a few heavier bursts of snow and given our elevational differences. An average of a dusting to 1 inch of snow is expected Sunday night through Monday morning in the Tri-Cities and the lower elevations of southwest Virginia. A few spots could get closer to an inch and a half of snow if moderate to heavy snow falls. The higher elevations above 3,000 feet could see 2 to 4 inches of fresh snow (on top of what’s already on the ground) near the Tennessee/North Carolina border up to southwest Virginia both near Kentucky and West Virginia. The highest peaks in our area starting up around 5,000 feet may get another 5 or 6 inches of snow.



Needless to say, travel will be toughest in the mountains Monday. The wind could make parts of your yard have more snow than others.

Otherwise, it will be cloudy, extra cold and blustery Monday with some late day clearing from southwest to northeast after 3 or 4 PM. Snow showers wrap up for most by midday with some of the higher terrain locations still getting occasional snow showers or flurries most of the day. High temperatures in the low to mid 30s with wind chills in the teens and 20s throughout the day.

Monday night starts off with clear to partly cloudy skies. Cold with lows a low around 25 degrees. Clouds looks to return late Monday night and Tuesday morning. Temperatures may actually rise toward sunrise.



More clouds than sun for Tuesday. A weak system will approach our area. There is a slight chance of a few rain or snow showers through Tuesday night. The best chances look to be north and northeast of the Tri-Cities.

A few flurries are possible first thing Wednesday morning before giving way to more sunshine. Highs in the low 40s with 30s still in the mountains.

Our late week rain threat has a lot of question marks. It now looks like the best chances for rain stay our south, but at some point late Thursday or Friday a quick surge of that moisture may send some of it up our way. Highs in the 40s to possibly near 50 degrees.



As of now, next weekend will start off dry with mostly sunny skies Saturday. Chilly and dry.