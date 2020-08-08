Storm Team 11: Above average temperatures and dry for the weekend

Storm Team 11

Saturday, August 8, 2020

Good afternoon!

This weekend will be hot and sunny. High temperatures today will near 89 degrees with mostly sunny skies. Sunday will be a fairly similar day with a high near 90 degrees. There’s a very slight chance at a isolated storm in the mountains this weekend, especially on the North Carolina side. Overall, a dry air mass mass in place will keep rain chances to a minimal here the next several days. Winds remain calm this weekend as well.



Going into your next work week, rain chances return, but are minimal. It will continue to be hotter than average with sunshine next week. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s near 90 degrees. The next best chance at rain looks to return towards the end of next week.



Have a great weekend!