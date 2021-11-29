Storm Team 11: A winter chill is back

Cool Monday 

Enjoy a refreshing start this morning with a clear and chilly Monday morning with temperatures in the 20’s. With plenty of sunshine today, it will be bright and cool with highs in the mid 40’s Tri-Cities, mid 30’s in the mountains.  

Warmer Mid-Week  

Milder temperatures are expected as we head into mid-week with highs in the upper 50’s to low 60’s Wednesday to Thursday.  

Weekend Outlook 

Another system will move through the region on Saturday with a small chance of showers.  A few showers may linger Sunday with temperatures in the 50’s.  

