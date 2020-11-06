Storm Team 11: Warming trend continues today and lasts through weekend

Warming Trend Continues

With high pressure firmly anchored in our region, our perfect weather pattern continues today with sunshine and mild highs near 70 in the Tri-Cities, 60’s in the higher elevations.

Warm Weekend

Warmer days lead to warmer nights and that trend continues through the weekend. Highs will be approaching the mid 70’s both Saturday and Sunday with abundant sunshine.

Rain Threat Next Week

Tropical moisture combined with an approaching cold front will at least offer our region an increasing rain threat beginning Tuesday. Scattered showers will become more noticeable Wednesday.