Storm Team 11: A warm and dry Sunday

Storm Team 11

Saturday, September 21, 2019



Expect mostly clear and comfortable conditions this evening. Overnight low temperatures will be near 59 degrees.



Sunday will be warm and dry. Lots of sunshine is in the forecast with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.



Sunday evening with be mostly clear with low temperatures in the upper 50s.

Monday the next system moves in to finally bring us some rain chances. But unfortunately, those chances are low. There is a 30% chance of seeing scattered showers Monday afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s.



After that system moves out we dry out and cool down slightly for Tuesday. Highs near 80 and overnight low temperatures in the low 50s.

