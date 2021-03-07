Storm Team 11: A very cold, frosty night before a spring warm up kicks into play

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Sunday, March 7, 2021



Warming Trend Begins Monday Afternoon

Clear and very cold tonight. Areas of frost late. Low of 20 to 22 degrees in the Tri-Cities with mid 20s in the mountains.

Abundant sunshine with hardly a cloud in the sky Monday. The wind will be lighter than Sunday. However, the flow is expected to shift out of the southwest, which will warm us up in the afternoon. High near 60 degrees in the Tri-Cities, mid to upper 50s elsewhere.

A starry sky with one more cold night Monday. Lows in the upper 20s to near freezing.

Staying Dry Most of the Week as we Warm Up

Becoming partly cloudy Tuesday. Even warmer as we maintain dry conditions. Highs in the upper 50s in the mountains, topping out around 65 degrees in the Tri-Cities.

The warming trend continues through the workweek with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s through at least Friday even as more clouds move into the region.



Rain Chances Gradually Return Toward the Weekend

Moisture still looks limited for most on Friday, but a spotty shower is possible during the second half of the day. As of now, an increasing rain threat is possible for the weekend.