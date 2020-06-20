Storm Team 11: A summer-like forecast for the first day of summer!

Storm Team 11

Saturday, June 20, 2020



Good morning!



It’s the first day of summer, and it will for sure feel like summer today! Temperatures will be in the mid 80s today along with typical afternoon showers and storms. Not everyone will see the rain, about a 30% chance. Otherwise, expect mostly sunny skies.



Temperatures overnight near 62 degrees.



Father’s Day will be a fairly similar day as we will see today. There may be a bit more coverage in the afternoon storms. There is a 40% chance of rain tomorrow with highs in the mid to upper 80s.



High temperatures remain generally in the mid 80s the next few days and overnight lows in the low to mid 60s. We hold on to some kind of rain chance every day as well. The next system that will bring changes moves in by mid next week. This will pick up our rain chances Tuesday and Wednesday. Then, it will cool us into the low 80s for the end of next week.



Have a great weekend!