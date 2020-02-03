LIVE NOW /
Storm Team 11: A soggy setup is on the way

Weather

Storm Team 11
Monday, February 3, 2020


Good evening!


There is a slight chance of a few showers tonight. Expect mostly cloudy skies with a low of 44 degrees.


Rain chances increase to a 70% chance of showers throughout the day Tuesday. It will stay cloudy with highs near 58 degrees. The rain chances continue overnight with a low near 50 degrees.


A wet pattern continues into Wednesday. There is an 80% chance of rain with highs near 64 degrees. Lows will near 50 degrees once again.


Showers continue Thursday with the possibility of a few thunderstorms. There is an 80% chance of rain with a high near 62.


Colder air finally returns Friday, this will allow for some of the rain showers to switch to snow showers. A wintry mix continues into Saturday and we finally dry out by Sunday afternoon.


Have a great evening!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

