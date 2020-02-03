Storm Team 11: A soggy setup is on the way

Storm Team 11

Monday, February 3, 2020



Good evening!



There is a slight chance of a few showers tonight. Expect mostly cloudy skies with a low of 44 degrees.



Rain chances increase to a 70% chance of showers throughout the day Tuesday. It will stay cloudy with highs near 58 degrees. The rain chances continue overnight with a low near 50 degrees.



A wet pattern continues into Wednesday. There is an 80% chance of rain with highs near 64 degrees. Lows will near 50 degrees once again.



Showers continue Thursday with the possibility of a few thunderstorms. There is an 80% chance of rain with a high near 62.



Colder air finally returns Friday, this will allow for some of the rain showers to switch to snow showers. A wintry mix continues into Saturday and we finally dry out by Sunday afternoon.



Have a great evening!